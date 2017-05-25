Goa Board Class 10 Board Exam Result Announced; Check Now At Gbshse.gov.in

How to check Gao Board SSC Examination 2017 Result?
The result has been made available on nine third party result hosting websites. The steps to check Gao Board SSC Results are given below:
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared class 10 board results.
Step one: Go to official Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education website: http://www.gbshse.gov.in/
Step two: Open the press release about SSC exam results. There you would find the urls for websites to check your result.
Step three: Open any of the website address given.
Step three: Enter your exam roll number/seat number and click on submit.
Step four: Check and download your result.
This year total 19358 students appeared for the state board exam in Goa.
