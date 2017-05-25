Goa Board Class 10 Board Exam Result Announced; Check Now At Gbshse.gov.in Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (class 10) on the official website.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (class 10) on the official website. The board has already declared the result for class 12 students on April 27, 2017. The students who appeared for the Goa Board SSC Examination can check their result now. The board will distribute the passing certificates cum statement of Marks/Grades on May 27, 2017 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm to the head of the institutions. Private candidates can collect their passing certificate and statement of Marks/Grades from Board's office, Alto-Betim Bardez-Goa, on producing hall ticket.The result has been made available on nine third party result hosting websites. The steps to check Gao Board SSC Results are given below:Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared class 10 board results.Step one: Go to official Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education website: http://www.gbshse.gov.in/Step two: Open the press release about SSC exam results. There you would find the urls for websites to check your result.Step three: Open any of the website address given.Step three: Enter your exam roll number/seat number and click on submit.Step four: Check and download your result.This year total 19358 students appeared for the state board exam in Goa.Click here for Education News