Go Digital To Impart Education To Your Kids: Know Best Five Apps Here

Wondering about what is right for your children to watch on television? Confused about which programmes will nurture your child's imagination and harness their talents further? Why not go digital to impart education to your children? Thousands of apps for Android, iPhone, smartphone, tablet and iPad are available in the markets right now which are filled with great content for the children. Most of them have interesting content with Rhymes, Stories, Songs, Prayers and various other activities. Some of the apps lists games and activities related to nature, science, arts, crafts and physical activities.



Some of them have dedicated options for parents also which may help them to nurture parenting abilities. And careful: There are some apps made for kids those are not really good for them.



Here are some apps that are excellent tool for teaching children while having some fun.



YouTube Kids: The official YouTube Kids app is designed for curious little minds and is extremely simple to navigate. Kids can discover videos, channels, and playlists they love through the app.



NexGTV Kids: This app brings together the best of stories for kids from Tales of Panchtantra to Ducktales and Malgudi Days.



Nick App: This app brings the best of Nickelodeon to your smartphone and tablet with hilarious videos, games, recent full episodes and more.



AppyStore: A comprehensive learning app for kids up to eight years which provides integrating holistic learning with limitless fun.



LIV Kids: An initiative by Sony Pictures Networks India which offers content specially designed for children and includes popular nursery rhymes.



(With Inputs from IANS)



