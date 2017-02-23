Global Teacher Prize 2017: Top 10 Finalists Announced

New Delhi: We've all had teachers who have inspired us, who have made a difference to our lives. Teachers have the power to make or break lives. A great lesson can inspire a passion for a subject that lasts a lifetime, while lacklustre teaching can kill any desire for learning. To celebrate the lives of teachers who create significant difference in their students' lives, the Global Teacher Prize is awarding $1 million to an exceptional teacher who has made outstanding contribution to the profession. The Global Teacher Prize, which is awarded by the Varkey Foundation has declared the top 10 finalists for the year 2017 yesterday.
This year's finalists are: Salima Begum (Pakistan), David Calle (Spain), Raymond Chambers (United Kingdom), Wemerson da Silva Nogueira (Brazil), Marie-Christine Ghanbari Jahromi (Germany), Tracy-Ann Hall (Jamaica), Maggie MacDonnell (Canada), Ken Silburn (Australia), Michael Wamaya (Kenya) and Boya Yang (China).
"Teachers are the greatest catalysts of change in human life. A good teacher can turn an ordinary person into an extra-ordinary leader. They are the true heroes of human transformation but they hardly get their due recognition. Global Teachers Prize is an effort to recognize their contribution to society", said Binoy Job, Academy Member (Jury), Global Teacher Prize.
The Global Teacher Prize Judging Academy includes public officials, head teachers, academics, journalists, entrepreneurs, company directors, scientists and entertainment industry figures from around the world.
Hanan Al Hroub from Palestine was awarded Global Teacher Prize last year.
The winner of the 2017 Global Teacher Prize will be announced during the Global Education and Skills Conference in Dubai on 19th March.
