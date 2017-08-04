Gauhati University To Conduct Pre Exam Training For APSC Civil Services Main Exam 2017

Gauhati University will conduct pre examination training for the civil services main examination which will be conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The coaching programme will be of 50 days and will be conducted by the pre examination training centre. Candidates who are eligible for the examination can enroll for the classes. 'Candidates will be enrolled on first come first serve basis till 9 August at the latest.' Gauhati University will begin the classes from 10 August 2017. Details in this regard has been released online at gauhati.ac.in.The programme will comprise of 100 hours of lectures. Enrolled candidates will get 6 full length tests for general studies, general English and two optional subjects. The University will decide about the optional subjects, depending upon the preferences of enrolled students.Out of the total seats available, 50% will be reserved for the bonafide PG, MPhil and research scholars of the University.Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 10000 as the course fee. Candidates of the University shall have to pay Rs 6000. The fees can be submitted in two installments.