Gauhati University Semester 5 Arrear Examination 2016 Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Gauhati University has released the results of Arts, Science and Commerce 5 th Semester Arrear examination which was conducted for various batches 2011, 2012 and 2013. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website of the university.
Gauhati University has yesterday released various other results yesterday.
Gauhati University Semester 5 Arrear Examination 2016 Results: How to check the results
Go to the official website of Gauhati University.
Click on the results link flashing through top of the website.
Click on from any of the below link given there to know the results you are searching for;
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Arts Examination 2016 (2011 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Commerce Examination 2016 (2011 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Science Examination 2016 (2011 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Arts Examination 2016 (2012 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Commerce Examination 2016 (2012 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Science Examination 2016 (2012 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Arts Examination 2016 (2013 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Commerce Examination 2016 (2013 Batch)
Result of TDC GU Sem 5 Arrear Science Examination 2016 (2013 Batch)
(Candidates who are waiting to see the results are advised to have patience. Early rush to the website may cause server problems!)
