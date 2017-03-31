Gauhati University: Exam Time Table 2017 Released For Even Semesters (BA, BSc, BCom), Check Here

New Delhi: Gauhati University has released the examination time table for the even semesters (2nd, 4th and 6th semesters). The examinations which are scheduled to be held in May 2017 include BA, BSc and BCom programmes. Gauhati University will begin the exams in the first week of May for Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science courses. Students who will be appearing for the examination must go through the exam time table properly and prepare for it accordingly.
Gauhati University has declared the results of 1st and 5th semester for the exams held in November- December 2016.
For papers carrying 50 marks or above candidates will be allowed 3 hours to complete the examination. The examination for such papers will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be from 9 am till 12 noon and the afternoon session will be from 1.30 pm till 4.30 pm.
Likewise 2 hours will be allowed for the exam papers carrying below 50 marks. Similar to other exam, here students will have to appear for the exam in either of the two shifts. Morning session will be from 9 am till 11 am and the afternoon session will be held from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
For the 6th semester, practical examinations will be held from 19 April 2017. Practical examinations will be held during 27 and 28 April 2017 for second and fourth semester, respectively.
Read the time table here:
