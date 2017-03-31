Gauhati University: BA, BSc, BCom Results Declared For Odd Semesters 2016 (1st And 5th)

March 31, 2017
Gauhati University: BA, BSc, BCom Results Declared For Odd Semesters 2016 (1st And 5th)

Gauhati University Result Announced For Odd Semester

New Delhi:  Gauhati University has declared the results of the 1st and 5th semesters for BA, BSc and BCom programmes. However the results for 3rd semester have not been declared yet. Candidates can expect the 3rd semester result any time soon. Candidates who had been waiting for the result can check the same at the official website of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in. Gauhati University had conducted these exams for UG courses in the month of November and December the previous year.

Gauhati University has released the results online at its web portal. Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the official portal of Gauhati University for retrieving the result. In case candidates cannot access the official website, they are suggested to wait for a while and then try later. Candidates are further suggested to check their result during the off-peak hours.

Candidates can go through the step by step procedure for retrieving the exam result.

How to check Gauhati University BA/ BSc/ BCom Odd Semester result?
  • Go to the official website of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in
  • Click on the Gauhati Results tab
  • Alternatively candidates can directly go to gauhati.ac.in/results/
  • Enter the details asked for
  • Submit the details
  • Get the result
  • Take a printout

