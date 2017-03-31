Gauhati University: BA, BSc, BCom Results Declared For Odd Semesters 2016 (1st And 5th)

Gauhati University has released the results online at its web portal. Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the official portal of Gauhati University for retrieving the result. In case candidates cannot access the official website, they are suggested to wait for a while and then try later. Candidates are further suggested to check their result during the off-peak hours.
Candidates can go through the step by step procedure for retrieving the exam result.
How to check Gauhati University BA/ BSc/ BCom Odd Semester result?
- Go to the official website of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in
- Click on the Gauhati Results tab
- Alternatively candidates can directly go to gauhati.ac.in/results/
- Enter the details asked for
- Submit the details
- Get the result
- Take a printout
