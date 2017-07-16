PG Diploma In Creative Writing & Translation At Gauhati University: Apply From 17 July

Admissions will begin for Post Graduate Diploma in Creative Writing and Translation at Gauhati University for the session 2017-2018. Application forms can be downloaded from the official website at gauhati.ac.in. Applications can be submitted in the Gauhati University of North East India Studies till 3 August 2017. Graduates in any discipline are eligible to apply for the post. The total duration of the course is 1 year and will comprise of 2 semesters.

The intake capacity for the course is 20. 'While submitting the downloaded form the applicant must pay Rs. 300/- and Rs 200/- as Application Fee and for Entrance Fee respectively by Demand Draft favouring Registrar, Gauhati University payable at Guwahati.'

Likewise, applications for other courses like MBA Business Economic Programme and PG Diploma in Analytical Chemistry can also be submitted till 3 August.



