IIT Guwahati To Conduct GATE 2018; Application To Start In September

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT G). Prof. G. Pugazhenthi who is a Chemical Engineering professor in IIT Guwahati since July 2015 will be the Chairman for GATE 2018 organizing committee. Last year the exam was conducted by IIT Roorkee, which had introduced a new section in one of the question papers and had also conducted the exam for International candidates. IIT Guwahati will begin the application procedure for GATE on September 1, 2017.



GATE 2018 exam will be conducted in February 2018 on four dates - February 3, February 4, February 10 and February 11.



In 2017, more than 9 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. Last year the qualification percentage was a mere 16%. The number was not an improvement from 2015 when only 15% candidates qualified.



GATE exam is conducted primarily to test a student's eligibility for M.Tech. programs which are offered at IITs and other engineering and technology institutes in the country. GATE scores are also accepted by all the major PSUs in the country for recruitment.



Till last year GATE exam was conducted for 23 subjects and a student could appear in only one subject paper which was related to the discipline of their qualifying degree. All the papers have some general aptitude questions apart from the subject-specific questions which test a student's language and analytical abilities.



The formal announcement regarding GATE application process will be done in August 2017. The GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website will open for enrolment and application processing in September. This year the GATE registration and all other related activities will be carried out on the following url: http://www.gate.iitg.ac.in/.



