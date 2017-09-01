GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati Starts Application Process @ Appsgate.iitg.ac.in; Online Registration Till October 5 IIT Guwahati has started the online registration process for GATE 2018 in a special window for GATE 2018 application process at appsgate.iitg.ac.in.

IIT Guwahati has started the online registration process for GATE 2018. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute of the entrance exam this year has opened a special window for GATE 2018 application process at appsgate.iitg.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission or financial assistance to masters and direct doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Science and Technology, in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and other Government agencies. GATE 2017 results were declared March 27 this year.



The GATE 2018 online registration will be conducted till October 5, 2017.



Detailed GATE application process and registration details can be found at the official portal of the GATE 2018, appsgate.iitg.ac.in.



According to the schedule released by IIT Guwahati recently, the GATE 2018 exam will be held on February next year and the results are expected to be released on March 17, 2018.



GATE 2018 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.



GATE exam is held by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs of (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board - Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (NCB-GATE), Department of Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India.

GATE 2018 Application Process: Important Dates These are the important dates to keep in mind for GATE 2018 exam:



GATE 2018 Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Website Opens: September 1, 2017



Last Date for Submission of Online Application of GATE 2018 (through Website): October 5, 2017



Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 17, 2017



Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing): January 5, 2018



GATE 2018 Examination: February, 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018



Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal: March 17, 2018



To fill the online application forms as part of GATE 2018 Registration, the interested candidates may logon to appsgate.iitg.ac.in.



