GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati Starts Application Process @ Appsgate.iitg.ac.in; Online Registration Till October 5

The GATE 2018 online registration will be conducted till October 5, 2017.
Detailed GATE application process and registration details can be found at the official portal of the GATE 2018, appsgate.iitg.ac.in.
According to the schedule released by IIT Guwahati recently, the GATE 2018 exam will be held on February next year and the results are expected to be released on March 17, 2018.
GATE 2018 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.
GATE exam is held by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs of (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board - Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (NCB-GATE), Department of Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India.
These are the important dates to keep in mind for GATE 2018 exam:
GATE 2018 Application Process: Important Dates
GATE 2018 Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Website Opens: September 1, 2017
Last Date for Submission of Online Application of GATE 2018 (through Website): October 5, 2017
Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 17, 2017
Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing): January 5, 2018
GATE 2018 Examination: February, 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018
Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal: March 17, 2018
To fill the online application forms as part of GATE 2018 Registration, the interested candidates may logon to appsgate.iitg.ac.in.
