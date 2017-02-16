GATE 2017: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Invites Application For PhD Admission, Apply Till April 9

New Delhi: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Deemed University, has invited application from engineering graduates for admission to PhD program in Systems Science. The institute has begun application process for candidates with valid score card of GATE examination held in the period 2015-17. Candidates with high score in GATE exam in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering, and Mathematics can apply for PhD. Such candidates will be exempted from TIFR Written Test. TIFR will conduct an Interview for candidates shortlisted on the basis of their GATE scores.
The application process for the PhD program will end on April 9, 2017. The application forms can be filled on TIFR's official website. To apply, follow the steps given below:
Step one: Visit the TIFR official website: tifr.res.in
Step two: Under the Graduate Studies tab, click on Admission to PhD Programs. A new window will open.
Step three: In the new window, click on the notification GS2017 on the left menu bar.
Step four: In the new window, click on the Apply Here link. It will take you to the application form window. Fill in the required details and submit.
Candidates wishing to apply on the basis of GATE score will have to apply online only. There is no application fee for GATE score card holders. Candidates who hold a valid GATE score card and have also taken TIFR System Science Entrance Test will be shortlisted on the basis of best of the two scores. The interview for shortlisted candidates will be conducted in May 2017.
