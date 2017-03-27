GATE 2017 Score Card To Be Released Shortly At Appsgate.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2017 score card to be released soon New Delhi: GATE 2017 results have been announced. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the



GATE 2017 score card will be available shortly and candidates shall have to download it online only at the GOAPS portal of GATE website.



Qualified candidates who are waiting for the score card, must pay attention to certain important related facts. GATE score card will not be issued in hard copies.

GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of result

As per the information brochure, GATE 2017 score card can be downloaded till 5 May 2017.

Those who wish to get a soft copy of the GATE 2017 score card after the deadline can do so by paying Rs 500 on GOAPS portal.

What's next after release of GATE 2017 score card



