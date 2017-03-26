GATE 2017 Results Declared By IIT Roorkee; Check Now

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institute of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 has announced the results the exam today. The GATE, which is organised on behalf of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has emerged as one of the major tests for engineering and science aptitude in facilitating admissions for higher education (MTech and PhD) in IITs, IISc and various other Institutes including universities and laboratories across the country. The GATE 2017 results are available at http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/ and the candidates can check the results from there.
GATE results have also been used to choose candidates for various job opportunities in India by various PSUs and other organisations.
GATE 2017 examinations have been conducted from February 4 to February 12 and final answer keys of the test were uploaded on March 16, 2017
The results are available on the official website of GATE 2017. The candidates who have appeared for the test may able to retrieve the results using their registration details.
Gate 2017 Results: How To Check
The candidates can follow these steps to check their GATE 2017 results:
Step One:
Go to GATE 2017 results website; http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/
Step Two:
Enter your registration details of GATE 2017
Step Three:
See your results.
GATE 2017 Scorecard download for qualified candidates has not been activated till the time of this updation. A notification from the results website has said that facility will be enabled shortly.
IIT Roorkee has also said that Scorecard of the GATE 2017 will be available to download by successful candidates till MAY 5, 2017 only.
(Candidates are advised to have patience since the early hour rush may cause server problems in retrieving the results)
