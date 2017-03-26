GATE 2017 Results, Scorecards Out; What's Next

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the GATE 2017 today one day before the scheduled results day. According to a notification posted in the official results website of GATE 2017, IIT Roorkee will also release scorecards of the exam soon. Gate 2017 score is valid for next three years from today and the successful candidates can make use of the scorecards for various educational and employment purpose. This includes admission to prestigious IISc and IITs in their Master's programmes. In job front, various Public Sector Undertakings and Cabinet Secretariat shall appoint candidates with GATE 2017 in their personnel.
Here we are listing the opportunities ahead with your GATE 2017 scorecard:
Higher Education
IITs, IISc and other Institutes will advertise separately for admission through MTech or Ph.D. through GATE 2017 scores. Institutes have already started the admission process. A valid GATE score is essential for availing financial assistance during Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture, and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science in Institutes supported by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) or other Government agencies.
Employment
Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) have used GATE scores for screening of candidates. This year also, the PSUs have invited applications for job opportunities via GATE 2017 score. A few such organizations are: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, National Thermal Power Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Power Grid Corporation, BSNL, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), RITES, HPCL, BHEL, MDL, GAIL, NBCC etc..
According to GATE 2017 notification, Cabinet Secretariat has decided to recruit officers for the post of Senior Field Officer (Tele) (From GATE papers of EC, CS, PH), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) (From GATE papers of EC, CS, MA), Senior Research Officer (S&T) (From GATE papers EC, CS, CY, PH, AE, BT) in the Telecommunication Cadre, Cryptographic Cadre and Science & Technology Unit respectively of Cabinet Secretariat.
The details of the scheme of recruitment shall be published in National Newspaper/ Employment News by the concerned authority, said GATE 2017 notification.
