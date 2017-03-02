GATE 2017 Module To Contest Answer Keys Will Be Available From Tomorrow

EMAIL PRINT GATE 2017 Module To Contest Answer Keys Will Be Available From Tomorrow New Delhi: A module to contest answer keys of GATE 2017 will be available from 10:00 hours (IST) of 3 March 2017 till 10:00 hours (IST) of 6 March 2017, notified IIT Roorkee in the official GATE website. This will be available in GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website: http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) which is the organizing institute of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 has released the answer keys in the official website of this year's test http://gate.iitr.ernet.in on February 27.



GATE 2017 result will be announced on 27 March.



GATE 2017 Module To Contest Answer Keys



Follow these instructions to contest the answer keys in GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website: http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/:



A candidate can challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification(s) and payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment portal available in the GOAPS. For candidates who have appeared in GATE 2017 from outside India, the fee for each answer key challenge is US$10.



Read: GATE 2017: List Of PSUs Accepting GATE Score



"While challenging the answer keys the candidates should ensure that they quote the proper question number as per the PDF file of the question paper given here. Please remember that if the proper question number is not correctly identified then the challenge may not be considered", said the GATE 2017 answer key notification.



Click here for more





A module to contest answer keys of GATE 2017 will be available from 10:00 hours (IST) of 3 March 2017 till 10:00 hours (IST) of 6 March 2017, notified IIT Roorkee in the official GATE website. This will be available in GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website: http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) which is the organizing institute of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 has released the answer keys in the official website of this year's test http://gate.iitr.ernet.in on February 27.GATE 2017 result will be announced on 27 March.Follow these instructions to contest the answer keys in GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website: http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/:A candidate can challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification(s) and payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment portal available in the GOAPS. For candidates who have appeared in GATE 2017 from outside India, the fee for each answer key challenge is US$10."While challenging the answer keys the candidates should ensure that they quote the proper question number as per the PDF file of the question paper given here. Please remember that if the proper question number is not correctly identified then the challenge may not be considered", said the GATE 2017 answer key notification.Click here for more Education News