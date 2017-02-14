GATE 2017: IIT Roorkee To Release Official Answer Key On February 27; Result On March 27

EMAIL PRINT GATE 2017: Answer Key To Be Released On February 27; Result On March 27 New Delhi: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 concluded on February 12. The exam was conducted for 23 different disciplines of Engineering and Science. This year the organizing institution for GATE was IIT Roorkee. According to the notification on the official website for GATE, the answer key for the GATE exam will be published on the official website on February 27. Candidates can challenge the answer key between March 3-6. GATE exam is conducted for admission to M.tech. and PhD degrees in Engineering and Science at IITs, IISc and other Universities.



Earlier it was speculated that the answer key for GATE 2017 will be released soon after the exam, however, the notice on the GATE official website says that the official answer key will be released on February 27, 2017. The official answer key must not be confused with the answer keys published by coaching institutes and other unofficial websites. The official answer key will help a candidate estimate their score in the GATE exam.



Candidates who are not satisfied can challenge the answer key between March 3 and March 6. Challenges after March 6 will not be accepted by the institute. IIT Roorkee will declare the result for GATE 2017 on March 27, 2017. Candidates should mark their calendars and stay updated on GATE schedule.



GATE exam is crucial for engineers and science graduates not only because it is a qualifying criteria for higher education in many premier institutes, but also because GATE scores are accepted by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for the purpose of recruitment. The recruitment for PSUs through GATE is a relatively new practice, started only in 2012. Some of the PSUs which accept GATE score for recruitment are GAIL, BPCL, BSNL, IOCL etc.



