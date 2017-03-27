GATE 2017: IIT Roorkee Released Score Card; Check Previous Year Cutoff Trend

GATE Cutoff
A committee constituted by IIT Council decides GATE Cutoff. GATe Cutoff has two components - GATE Cutoff Score and GATE Cutoff Rank. The cutoff score is the minimum score a candidate must have scored for admission to a particular course or institute. The GATE Cutoff rank is the rank corresponding to the GATE cutoff score.
Factors affecting GATE Cutoff
The following factors are considered while deciding the GATE Cutoff:
- Total number of candidates who registered for the exam
- Total number of candidates who actually appeared for the exam
- Total number of institutes accepting GATE Score
- Total number of vacancies for each course
- Intake capacity of each participating institute
- Relative performance of candidates
- Cutoff trends of previous years
As we can see cutoff trend of the previous year also weighs in on the cutoff for the current year, so here we have compiled the course-wise cutoff trend for GATE 2016 to help candidates develop an estimate for GATE 2017 Cutoff.
Electronics and Communications Engineering (EC) - 25 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.6 for SC/ST/PWD
Chemical Engineering (CH) - 29.7 for General, 33.1 for OBC, 22 for SC/ST/PWD
Computer Science and IT (CS) - 25 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.6 for SC/ST/PWD
Electrical Engineering (EE) - 25.1 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.7 for SC/ST/PWD
Mechanical Engineering (ME) - 26.6 for General, 29.6 for OBC, 19.7 for SC/ST/PWD
Civil Engineering (CE) - 22.5 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.6 for SC/ST/PWD
Instrumentation Engineering (IN) - 31.6 for General, 28.4 for OBC, 21 for SC/ST/PWD
Biotechnology (BT) - 27 for General, 24.3 for OBC, 18 for SC/ST/PWD
