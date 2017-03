GATE 2017: IIT Roorkee Released Score Card; Check Previous Year Cutoff Trend

Total number of candidates who registered for the exam

Total number of candidates who actually appeared for the exam

Total number of institutes accepting GATE Score

Total number of vacancies for each course

Intake capacity of each participating institute

Relative performance of candidates

Cutoff trends of previous years

IIT Roorkee, the conducting body for GATE 2017 declared the result for exam yesterday and the score cards are now available on the website for download till May 5, 2017. The GATE 2017 scorecard will be valid for a period of three years. GATE score is important as it is not just used by IITs and IISc for admission to Post-postgraduate and research programs but also considered by many PSUs and government organizations for various job recruitments. In this article we will discuss the GATE cut off score and what was the cut off marks last year.A committee constituted by IIT Council decides GATE Cutoff. GATe Cutoff has two components - GATE Cutoff Score and GATE Cutoff Rank. The cutoff score is the minimum score a candidate must have scored for admission to a particular course or institute. The GATE Cutoff rank is the rank corresponding to the GATE cutoff score.The following factors are considered while deciding the GATE Cutoff:As we can see cutoff trend of the previous year also weighs in on the cutoff for the current year, so here we have compiled the course-wise cutoff trend for GATE 2016 to help candidates develop an estimate for GATE 2017 Cutoff.Electronics and Communications Engineering (EC) - 25 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.6 for SC/ST/PWDChemical Engineering (CH) - 29.7 for General, 33.1 for OBC, 22 for SC/ST/PWDComputer Science and IT (CS) - 25 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.6 for SC/ST/PWDElectrical Engineering (EE) - 25.1 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.7 for SC/ST/PWDMechanical Engineering (ME) - 26.6 for General, 29.6 for OBC, 19.7 for SC/ST/PWDCivil Engineering (CE) - 22.5 for General, 22.5 for OBC, 16.6 for SC/ST/PWDInstrumentation Engineering (IN) - 31.6 for General, 28.4 for OBC, 21 for SC/ST/PWDBiotechnology (BT) - 27 for General, 24.3 for OBC, 18 for SC/ST/PWD