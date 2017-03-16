GATE 2017: Final Anwer Keys Released; Check Now

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, the organising authority of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 has released the final answer keys of the exam. Since the final answer keys are decided, the only official matter left with the IIT Roorkee is to declare the results. According the GAT 2017 Calender, results for GATE 2017 shall be declared on March 27, 2017. Candidates were given time till March 6 to raise their objections in regard to the answer keys released by IIT Roorkee on February 27.
A module to contest answer keys of GATE 2017 was made available from 10:00 hours (IST) of 3 March 2017 till 10:00 hours (IST) of 6 March 2017 by notified IIT Roorkee in the official GATE website. This was available in GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website: http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/. These final keys are released after seeing the objections raised by the candidates.
IIT Roorkee Releases Final Anwer Keys of GATE 2017: How To Check
Final Keys after candidates challenges uploaded on March 16, 2017, ie., today. The candidates can follow these steps to retrieve the final answer keys of GATE 2017:
Step One
Go to the official website of GATE at http://gate.iitr.ernet.in/
Step Two
Click on the link 'GATE 2017 Question Papers and Answer Keys, given on the left side of the page
Step Three
Candidates can click on the link of the respective subject for which they have appeared
Following Question Papers and Final Answer Keys are made available for the GATE 2017 candidates:
AE: Aerospace Engineering, AG: Agricultural Engineering, AR: Architecture and Planning, BT: Biotechnology, CE: Civil Engineering (CE01 CE02), CH: Chemical Engineering, CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology (CS01 CS02), CY: Chemistry, EC: Electronics and Communication Engg. (EC01 EC02), EE: Electrical Engineering (EE01 EE02), EY: Ecology and Evolution, GG: Geology and Geophysics, IN: Instrumentation Engineering, MA: Mathematics, ME: Mechanical Engineering (ME01 ME02), MN: Mining Engineering, MT: Metallurgical Engineering, PE: Petroleum Engineering, PH: Physics, PI: Production and Industrial Engineering, TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, and XE: Engineering Sciences (A-H), XL: Life Sciences (P-U)
