GATE 2017 Answer Keys Released Online, Know How To Retrieve

GATE 2017 answer keys have been released! Candidates who have appeared for the examination can get the answer keys online at the official web page of GATE. The answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been released by the exam conducting organisation IIT Roorkee. Candidates can check the answer keys for the respective paper they have appeared for. GATE 2017 result will be declared on 27 March as per the official update released on the website. Details on retrieving the answer keys online are given below.



How to retrieve GATE 2017 Answer Keys?

Go to the official website of GATE at http://gate.iitr.ernet.in/

Click on the link 'GATE 2017 Question Papers and Answer Keys'

Candidates can click on the link of the respective subject for which they have appeared



Candidates are hereby informed that GATE answer keys 2017 have been released for Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering (CE01 CE02), Chemical Engineering, Computer Sc. and Information Technology (CS01 CS02), Chemistry, Electronics and Communication Engg. (EC01 EC02), Electrical Engineering (EE01 EE02), Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering (ME01 ME02), Mining Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Physics, Production and Industrial Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, and Engineering Sciences (A-H), Life Sciences (P-U).



Raise Objections

Candidates can also raise objections to the answer keys released through GOAPS. Candidates can challenge the answer keys at GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), the online interface of GATE 2017. In order to login to this interface candidates must use their enrollment ID/ email address and password.



Answer key objections can be raised from 3 March 2017 till 6 March 2017 (10.00 hours).



How to raise objections?

Candidates can challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification(s) and payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment portal available in the GOAPS. For candidates who have appeared in GATE 2017 from outside India, the fee for each answer key challenge is US$10.



Candidates should quote the proper question number as per the PDF file of the question paper given in the website.



For successful challenges the payment will be refunded.



