GATE 2017 Answer Keys Released By IIT Roorkee: Know Details Here

GATE 2017 Answer Keys by IIT Roorkee
Following Question Papers and Answer Keys are made available for the GATE 2017 candidates:
AE: Aerospace Engineering, AG: Agricultural Engineering, AR: Architecture and Planning, BT: Biotechnology, CE: Civil Engineering (CE01 CE02), CH: Chemical Engineering, CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology (CS01 CS02), CY: Chemistry, EC: Electronics and Communication Engg. (EC01 EC02), EE: Electrical Engineering (EE01 EE02), EY: Ecology and Evolution, GG: Geology and Geophysics, IN: Instrumentation Engineering, MA: Mathematics, ME: Mechanical Engineering (ME01 ME02), MN: Mining Engineering, MT: Metallurgical Engineering, PE: Petroleum Engineering, PH: Physics, PI: Production and Industrial Engineering, TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, and XE: Engineering Sciences (A-H), XL: Life Sciences (P-U)
GATE 2017 results will be published on March 27.
GATE 2017 Answer Keys By IIT Roorkee: Objections
In the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), a module to contest answer keys will be available from 10:00 hours (IST) of 3 March 2017 till 10:00 hours (IST) of 6 March 2017. A candidate can challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification(s) and payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment portal available in the GOAPS, says the official website.
"For candidates who have appeared in GATE 2017 from outside India, the fee for each answer key challenge is US$10", a statement in the website added.
Payments for a successful answer key challenge will be refunded for the candidates. For all challenges on answer keys, the decision of the GATE 2017 committee shall be final and binding. No correspondence or telephone calls on this matter will be allowed.
