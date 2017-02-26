Budget
GATE 2017 Answer Keys Released By IIT Roorkee: Know Details Here

Updated: February 26, 2017
New Delhi:  IIT Roorkee, which is the organizing institute of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 has released the answer keys in the official website of this year's test; http://gate.iitr.ernet.in. The candidates can go to the website and check the answer keys.  "The question papers along with their respective answer keys for all GATE 2017 papers are given in the above said website", said the official website of GATE 2017. The answer keys are made available in the order of Question Number, Type, Section, Key and Marks.

GATE 2017 Answer Keys by IIT Roorkee
 
gate 2017 answer keys

GATE 2017 Answer Keys Released By IIT Roorkee: Know the details here

Following Question Papers and Answer Keys are made available for the GATE 2017 candidates:
AE: Aerospace Engineering, AG: Agricultural Engineering, AR: Architecture and Planning, BT: Biotechnology, CE: Civil Engineering (CE01 CE02), CH: Chemical Engineering, CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology (CS01 CS02), CY: Chemistry, EC: Electronics and Communication Engg. (EC01 EC02), EE: Electrical Engineering (EE01 EE02), EY: Ecology and Evolution, GG: Geology and Geophysics, IN: Instrumentation Engineering, MA: Mathematics, ME: Mechanical Engineering (ME01 ME02), MN: Mining Engineering, MT: Metallurgical Engineering, PE: Petroleum Engineering, PH: Physics, PI: Production and Industrial Engineering, TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, and XE: Engineering Sciences (A-H), XL: Life Sciences (P-U)

GATE 2017 results will be published on March 27

GATE 2017 Answer Keys By IIT Roorkee: Objections

In the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), a module to contest answer keys will be available from 10:00 hours (IST) of 3 March 2017 till 10:00 hours (IST) of 6 March 2017. A candidate can challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification(s) and payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment portal available in the GOAPS, says the official website.

"For candidates who have appeared in GATE 2017 from outside India, the fee for each answer key challenge is US$10", a statement in the website added.

Read: More updates on GATE 2017

Payments for a successful answer key challenge will be refunded for the candidates. For all challenges on answer keys, the decision of the GATE 2017 committee shall be final and binding. No correspondence or telephone calls on this matter will be allowed.

