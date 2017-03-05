Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships: Apply Now

New Delhi: In a September 2014 Joint Statement, the President of the United States of America and the Prime Minister of India launched U.S.-India Climate Fellowship Program to build long-term capacity to address climate change related issues in both countries. Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships are offered for Doctoral Research and Postdoctoral Research. In Doctoral Research, these fellowships are designed for Indian scholars who are registered for a Ph.D. at an Indian institution. These fellowships are for six to nine months.
In Postdoctoral Research, these fellowships are designed for Indian faculty and researchers who are in the early stages of their research careers in India. Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships will provide opportunities to talented faculty and researchers to strengthen their research capacities. Postdoctoral fellows will have access to some of the finest resources in their areas of interest and will help build long-term collaborative relationships with U.S. faculty and institutions. These fellowships are for eight to twelve months.
Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships: How to Apply
Applications must be submitted online at: https://apply.embark.com/student/fulbright/international/20
Please carefully review the Application Instructions before starting your online application.
Please refer to the Applicant Checklist before submitting the application.
In addition, you must complete and upload the following documents on your online application:
Applicant Annexure
Employer's Endorsement Form (if applicable)
Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships: Important Dates
Application Deadline: July 17, 2017
Screening committee/field-specific experts review applications and shortlist candidates for interviews: Early/Mid-August 2017
National interviews of short-listed candidates in Delhi: Early-September 201
Principal and alternate nominees are notified that they are recommended. Doctoral research nominees take TOEFL: Mid-September 2017
Applications of recommended candidates are forwarded to the Institute of International Education (IIE), New York/Council for International Exchange of Scholars (CIES), Washington, D.C. for placement at U.S. institutions: Early-October 2017
Placement confirmations: April-May 2018
Pre-Departure Orientation: May 2018
Program begins: August-September 2018
Note: Plagiarism in the application or any publications will lead to disqualification. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Grant extensions and/or transfer of visa sponsorship will not be permitted.
