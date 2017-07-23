FTII Pune Gets Approval To Conduct Short-Term Skill Courses Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune will now conduct skill-oriented short courses under the Special Project category of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

1 Share EMAIL PRINT FTII Pune Gets Approval To Conduct Short-Term Skill Courses New Delhi: Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune will now conduct skill-oriented short courses under the Special Project category of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). FTII has received approval from National Skill Development Council (NSDC), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to conduct these courses, reported Press Trust of India.



The approval from NSDC will now enable the FTII to conduct 11 film and television related skill development courses. The approval also grants FTII the status of Training Provider in the 'Media and Entertainment' Sector Skill Council (SSC) and to conduct film-and- television related skill development courses, to begin with, in Pune, Guwahati, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam, reported DD News.



With this approval, FTII will be able to cater courses into these fields, the qualification packs (approved under PMKVY): Editor, Make Up Artist, Character Designer, Story Board Artist, Set Carpenter, Painter, Camera operator, Sound Assistant, Assistant Cameraman, Script Writer, Unit Production Manager.



"This is a major boost to FTII's plans to take short courses to smaller towns and cities. The funding under PMKVY will further help lower course fees," said Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII Pune.



Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).



FTII is commonly regarded as a center of excellence across the world. Films made by the students of the Institute have enjoyed excellent receptions in festivals in India and abroad and have gone on to win National and International awards.



The FTII is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India. Its policies are determined by a Governing Council. The latter appoints the director of the institute.



(With Inputs from PTI)



