FTII, Canon Sign MoU To Promote Short-Term Courses In Film And Television

FTII Pune, one of



An MoU has been signed between Film and Television Institute of India (FTI), Pune and Canon India Private Limited to promote film education through short term courses across several towns and cities across the country. Under FTII's unique initiative Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT) several short courses, mostly of skill-oriented nature, have been proposed to be held in collaboration with State Governments, Universities and Educational institutions. Reacting to this development, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore has said that this initiative would ensure the perfect blend of technology and young talent through the platform of FTII.The Minister was also present on the occasion of signing of the MoU between FTII, Pune and Canon India Private Limited. Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India was also present on the occasion.FTII Pune, one of Asia's leading and India's foremost institute in film and television education has been preparing to break new grounds by pushing to democratise cinematic education by offering quality and affordable training to general public and practitioners alike at locations where there is a demand for such courses, said a statement from the ministry.FTII is also in the process of aligning some of the short courses with Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) under National Skill Development Council."Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) was one of the most reputed institution across the world and Canon was proud to announce the partnership for SKIFT which has been designed to spread the art of cinematography and film making, across the length and breadth of the country" , Said Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi .Canon, an international brand in digital imaging, as 'Technology Partner' of SKIFT would be providing high-end cameras and accessories free of cost for the courses.The courses are proposed to be held in non-metros such as Guwahati, Jaipur, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Chandigarh, Raipur, Bhopal, Leh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands to begin with. Initially SKIFT would conduct courses such as Digital Cinematography, Documentary Film Making, Screenplay Writing, Acting, Film Criticism & Journalism and Film Appreciation.Click here for more Education News