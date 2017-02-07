FTII: 6 PG Diploma Courses Equated With Master's Degree

New Delhi: In a significant achievement for Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has equated six PG Diploma Programmes of the Institute with Master's Degree. The Masters equivalence launches FTII into a new academic orbit and introduces a new dimension for students who can now leverage this attribute for higher studies, in India and abroad, said a press release from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
According to the release, FTII had been making efforts since 2011 for securing the Master's Degree for its programs. Recently a four member Committee from Association of Indian Universities visited FTII and were briefed by the Heads of Department and Faculty members who gave detailed presentations before the AIU Committee. The committee also visited the academic locations as well as technical facilities and also met Student Representatives in the campus.
The programmes are of 2 and 3 years duration and are mentioned below:
(1)Cinematography
(2) Editing
(3) Direction & Screenplay Writing
(4) Sound Recording & Sound Design
(5) Art Direction & Production Design
(6) Acting.
Gajendra Chauhan, Chairman FTII, Pawan Manvi and Rajan Welukar, members of FTII Academic Council briefed the AIU committee on the strong credentials of FTII.
Renowned FTII alumni Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Satish Shah, Tom Alter, Amitabh Shukla, Mahesh Aney, Bishwadeep Chatterjee and Siddharth Tatooskar were also present during the presentations, the statement said.
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was in news last year when students staged a four-month-long strike to protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the head of the institute.
(With Inputs from PTI)
