Friendship Day 2017: How A Good Friend May Save You From Depression In Your Student Life

1 Share EMAIL PRINT How A Good Friend May Save You From Depression In Your Student Life New Delhi: According to a study published in Asian Journal of Psychiatry, 37.7%, 13.1%, and 2.4% of the students were suffering from moderate, severe, and extremely severe depression in Indian Universities. The study also said that, a significant difference was found across semester, that is, semester II students reported a higher level of depression than semester III students. The story is no different among the school students also. With a packed schedule of school, studies, tuition and exams, school students are also suffer from depression. As we celebrate friendship day today, talking a friend out of depression can be made as a resolution of this day.



According to 2015 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, every hour, one student commits suicide in India. The number of student suicides stood at 8,934 in 2015. In the five years leading to 2015, 39,775 students killed themselves.



According to the study about the university students,



Depression, anxiety and other disorders associated with mental health should be checked for right during childhood and adolescence to tackle it better. So, this is a duty of a good friend to know the mental troubles another friend is good through.



In this friendship, get yourself familiar with these ideas, so that, whenever you know that your friend is in trouble, you may use them:



Talk to your friend about stress



About five pages into every psychology book there is a paragraph that says that stress causes depression. So, talk to your friends about the issues and situations you are going through.



Talk about support



It doesn't matter what the illness is, a person always needs support in his or her life to fully recover. So, a good friend will be always there to support his or her friend. Make them feel about your support.



Remind your friends about their strengths



Remind your friends about their strengths. Bolster their confidence by recalling the accomplishments they made and victories they have won.



A good laugh



A good friend will always make you laugh.



Listen to your friend



A good friend will always listen.



Medical help



Depression is a reality. Good friends will make sure that their friend is going to get the best medical help they needed.

