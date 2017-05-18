Free Wi-Fi Facility In Government Engineering Colleges, ITIs In Punjab: Minister Charanjit Singh Channi The Punjab government will provide free wi-fi facility in all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics and engineering colleges of the state, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said today.

Chandigarh: The Punjab government will provide free wi-fi facility in all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics and engineering colleges of the state, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said today.



He said that that an MoU for providing free wi-fi in the campuses of government ITIs, polytechnics and engineering colleges was signed today between private firm Reliance Jio and Punjab government today.



He said that Reliance Jio would set up the infrastructure and provide its services free of cost. In addition, the company will also bear the cost of equipment and electricity required for the functioning of wi-fi, he said.



All the principals of respective colleges have been directed to provide suitable space and security for wi-fi and other relevant network equipment," he said.



The minister said that all objectionable websites would be blocked as per Government of India's directions.



