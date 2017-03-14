Four Centres Of Excellence Have Been Approved In Indian Capital Goods Industry, Says Centre

New Delhi:  The Department of Heavy Industry has approved four Centres of Excellence (CoE) in the fields of Textile Machinery, Machine Tools, Welding Technology and Smart pumps under the Scheme for enhancement of competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Industry, says the Union government.  At present Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bangalore, Karnataka is developing Hi- Tech shuttle less looms; Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu is developing 11 Machine Tools Technologies; PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is developing three welding technologies and Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si'Tarc), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu  is developing  smart submersible pumps.

The government also said that institutes like Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Science and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bangalore are also engaged in working out advanced manufacturing technologies in collaboration with Industry. 

Institutions for setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) were identified in the Notification for the Scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector. A copy of the Notification is available in the website of the Department of Heavy Industry at dhi.nic.in, a statement from the Ministry of  Heavy Industries  and Public Enterprises said.

According to government, these Centres of Excellence will help to increase technology depth of the domestic Capital Goods Industry and render it amenable to adoption of new high precision and more efficient ways of manufacturing.

This information was given by Minister of  State in the Ministry of  Heavy Industries  and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo in reply to a written question in the Lok Sabha today.
 

