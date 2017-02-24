Foundation Stone For Kendriya Vidyalaya Shahdara Laid By Prakash Javadekar; Recruitment Process For 6000 Vacancies To Start Soon

EMAIL PRINT Foundation Stone For Kendriya Vidyalaya Shahdara Laid By Prakash Javadekar New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday laid the foundation for new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shahdara in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion he emphasized on the importance of providing quality education to students nation-wide. He also highlighted the contribution of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in improving the standards of school education in India. He also took the opportunity to emphasize on the importance of sports and extra-curricular activities in inculcating team spirit and discipline. He said that it is through toiling hard and sweating on the sports ground, that a student understands the feeling of collectiveness.



Prakash Javadekar also said that to make the admission to Kendriya Vidyalays easy, quick and accessible to all, the admission process has been made online from this academic session. The application process for admission to Class I at Kendriya Vidyalayas is going on and the process will end on March 10.



The Minister also said that keeping in view the shortage of land in metro cities and other places, the government has also relaxed the land requirement norms to build new Kendriya Vidyalayas. The land requirement in metro cities is now 2.5 acres and 5 acres for other places in the country.



At the ceremony Prakash Javadekar also announced that to combat the shortage of teaching staff, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan has also begun the process of recruitment of 6000 personnel. The notice in this regard will be released by the Sangathan soon.



Shri Manoj Tiwari, sitting North-East Delhi Lok Sabha MP, was also present at the occasion and thanked Shri Prakash Javadekar for sanctioning the construction work of first Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shahdara district of New Delhi.



Click here for more



Union Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday laid the foundation for new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shahdara in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion he emphasized on the importance of providing quality education to students nation-wide. He also highlighted the contribution of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in improving the standards of school education in India. He also took the opportunity to emphasize on the importance of sports and extra-curricular activities in inculcating team spirit and discipline. He said that it is through toiling hard and sweating on the sports ground, that a student understands the feeling of collectiveness.Prakash Javadekar also said that to make the admission to Kendriya Vidyalays easy, quick and accessible to all, the admission process has been made online from this academic session. The application process for admission to Class I at Kendriya Vidyalayas is going on and the process will end on March 10.The Minister also said that keeping in view the shortage of land in metro cities and other places, the government has also relaxed the land requirement norms to build new Kendriya Vidyalayas. The land requirement in metro cities is now 2.5 acres and 5 acres for other places in the country.At the ceremony Prakash Javadekar also announced that to combat the shortage of teaching staff, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan has also begun the process of recruitment of 6000 personnel. The notice in this regard will be released by the Sangathan soon.Shri Manoj Tiwari, sitting North-East Delhi Lok Sabha MP, was also present at the occasion and thanked Shri Prakash Javadekar for sanctioning the construction work of first Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shahdara district of New Delhi.Click here for more Education News