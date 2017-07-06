Foundation Of First Government Engineering College In Sikkim Laid

He said the introduction of a new educational institute in the area will provide various employment avenues for the youth and people of the surrounding areas. He announced the commencement of a vocational college at Dentam, an arts college at Mangshilla and a girls college at Khamdong.
Principal secretary to the HRD department G P Upadhyaya said SIST is being constructed at a cost of Rs 18.2 crore and will be affiliated to Sikkim State University and supported by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.
The institute will offer courses in civil engineering and computer science and will enroll 60 students each year.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)