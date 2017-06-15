Former JMI Faculty Member Receives Highest French Honour She was nominated for the honour by the French President in recognition of her lifelong commitment to Child Protection and Women Empowerment

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Dr. Bharti Sharma, former Associate Professor in the Department of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded with the highest French honour Chevalier de I'Ordre National de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour) at an impressive function held at the French Embassy here. She was nominated for the honour by the French President in recognition of her lifelong commitment to Child Protection and Women Empowerment, said a statement from JMI.



The award was conferred on her by the French Ambassador to New Delhi Alexandre ZIEGLER. Other Indian recipients of the honour include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Narayan Murthy, Yashwant Sinha, Veteran Musician Balamuralikrishna and late actor Shivaji Ganesan.



Dr. Sharma has degrees in Home Science (specialisation in Child development) and Social Work from M.S. University, Baroda and Ph.D. on Juvenile Delinquency from South- Gujarat University, Surat.



She has teaching experience at graduate and post graduate levels at different universities in India and abroad. Her experience at the field level has been in India and United Kingdom.



Soon after her retirement as Associate Professor, Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, she was appointed Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, New Delhi for two consecutive terms - 2003 to 2009. This is a statutory body under the aegis of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.



Dr. Sharma was on the Committee for drafting Model Rules, 2007 of the said Juvenile Justice Act.



She has also been on various committees of the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights and various organizations.



She has closely worked with National Commission for Women on the issue of domestic workers and their rights.



She has also chaired Domestic Workers Rights Campaign. She has been consultant to INGOs and NGOs on different matters affecting lives of children and women. Her work includes training and capacity building, evaluation of projects, counseling, advocacy and policy matters.



She is also on Trust and Boards of various organizations working on the issue of children and women.



Since the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace, Act 2013, she has been on the Internal Complaints Committee of various organizations - government, non-government and also private institutions.



