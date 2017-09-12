IIMs Slip, University of St.Gallen Tops In FT Masters In Management Rankings Top ranked Indian B-schools IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kolkata slipped in the FT Masters in Management ranking.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT FT Masters In Management Rankings 2017: IIMs Slip, University of St.Gallen Tops New Delhi: In the world rankings of Masters in Management programmes by the Financial Times for year 2017, Switzerland's University of St.Gallen's Masters in Strategy and International Management (SIM) programme was again selected as the best overall programme globally. But top ranked Indian B-Schools IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kolkata slipped in the



Three Indian Institutes of Management have been featured in top 30.



IIM Ahmedabad's Post Graduate Programme in Management, which was ranked in 16th position last year dropped to 21, while IIM Bangalore's master's programme slipped to 26 from 19.



This is the seventh consecutive year that University of St.Gallen's SIM programme has received this distinct honour.



"An increasingly diverse and interdependent business environment calls for a new approach to management education. SIM provides opportunities for engaged individuals to climb a steep learning curve. We challenge our students to solve problems using their creativity and analytical sharpness and attract those who display a high level of integrity," said Prof. Dr. Omid Aschari, the managing director of the SIM programme.



"SIM is eager to rally around collaborators with a global mind-set and to prepare them to not only tackle business successfully but to face humanity's challenges as part of their mission," he added.



The global Masters of Management Ranking by the Financial Times surveyed 95 higher education establishments offering Masters in Management programmes.



The FT Rankings analyse various criteria that include aims achieved, international course experience and mobility, diversity, value for money and success in job placement.



HEC Paris (France)' s MSc in Management, IE Business School (Spain)' s Master in Management, London Business School (UK)'s Masters in Management, Essec Business School (France/Singapore)'s MSc in Management, ESCP Europe's IT ESCP Europe Master in Management, WHU Beisheim (Germany)'s MSc in Management, Esade Business School (Spain)'s MSc in International Management, Cems's Cems Masters in International Management and Universita Bocconi (Italy)'s MSc in International Management are other masters programmes ranked in the top ten.



Earlier, Indian School of Business (ISB), IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore had been ranked among the top 50 in the



Click here for more



In the world rankings of Masters in Management programmes by the Financial Times for year 2017, Switzerland's University of St.Gallen's Masters in Strategy and International Management (SIM) programme was again selected as the best overall programme globally. But top ranked Indian B-Schools IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Kolkata slipped in the FT master in managment ranking of Business Schools this year .Three Indian Institutes of Management have been featured in top 30.IIM Ahmedabad's Post Graduate Programme in Management, which was ranked in 16th position last year dropped to 21, while IIM Bangalore's master's programme slipped to 26 from 19.This is the seventh consecutive year that University of St.Gallen's SIM programme has received this distinct honour."An increasingly diverse and interdependent business environment calls for a new approach to management education. SIM provides opportunities for engaged individuals to climb a steep learning curve. We challenge our students to solve problems using their creativity and analytical sharpness and attract those who display a high level of integrity," said Prof. Dr. Omid Aschari, the managing director of the SIM programme."SIM is eager to rally around collaborators with a global mind-set and to prepare them to not only tackle business successfully but to face humanity's challenges as part of their mission," he added.The global Masters of Management Ranking by the Financial Times surveyed 95 higher education establishments offering Masters in Management programmes.The FT Rankings analyse various criteria that include aims achieved, international course experience and mobility, diversity, value for money and success in job placement.HEC Paris (France)' s MSc in Management, IE Business School (Spain)' s Master in Management, London Business School (UK)'s Masters in Management, Essec Business School (France/Singapore)'s MSc in Management, ESCP Europe's IT ESCP Europe Master in Management, WHU Beisheim (Germany)'s MSc in Management, Esade Business School (Spain)'s MSc in International Management, Cems's Cems Masters in International Management and Universita Bocconi (Italy)'s MSc in International Management are other masters programmes ranked in the top ten.Earlier, Indian School of Business (ISB), IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore had been ranked among the top 50 in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2017 released on January this year.Click here for more Education News