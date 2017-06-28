'Faulty' Rules For PhD Guides, Allege Sambalpur University Students

The implementation of UGC Regulations 2016 by Sambalpur University, Odisha seems not to be well accepted by the students. Dissatisfied with the University's norm for PhD guides, students have taken to social platforms and local dailies for blurting out their anguish. 'Sambalpur University, is deliberately misinterpreting UGC PhD Regulation 2016 as a result of which lecturers from affiliated colleges have failed to become PhD guide and students are suffering a lot,' says the letter addressed to the Governor and Chancellors of all Universities in the State. The letter further alleges about the violation of UGC PhD regulations 2016, and hints at the situation of lack of guides.

NDTV tried to reach the varsity Registrar for getting their opinion on this matter; but he could not be reached. However the Registrar-in-charge has assured to look into the matter.

Students have mentioned that Universities in the 'eastern' part of the State have norms in accordance to the UGC PhD rules.

The letter was addressed on 17 May and was also published in a local daily on 18 May.

'Really this is a serious issue. Sambalpur University has not recognized a single person as guide since last five years outside the University depts. The authority is not serious about it. If possible can we provide them a copy of guide recognition letter of any other University,' says a Facebook user (handle: DrMahendra Kumar Dash)

With students confused about their future, University's decision is still awaited.



