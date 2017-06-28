'Faulty' Rules For PhD Guides, Allege Sambalpur University Students

NDTV tried to reach the varsity Registrar for getting their opinion on this matter; but he could not be reached. However the Registrar-in-charge has assured to look into the matter.
Students have mentioned that Universities in the 'eastern' part of the State have norms in accordance to the UGC PhD rules.
The letter was addressed on 17 May and was also published in a local daily on 18 May.
'Really this is a serious issue. Sambalpur University has not recognized a single person as guide since last five years outside the University depts. The authority is not serious about it. If possible can we provide them a copy of guide recognition letter of any other University,' says a Facebook user (handle: DrMahendra Kumar Dash)
With students confused about their future, University's decision is still awaited.
