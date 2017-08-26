EWS Age Limit: Delhi High Court Orders Status Quo On Girl's Admission In Private School The Delhi High Court has directed a private school in south Delhi to maintain status quo with regard to the admission of a seven-year-old girl belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

The Delhi High Court has directed a private school in south Delhi to maintain status quo with regard to the admission of a seven-year-old girl belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category. Justice Indermeet Kaur issued the direction while issuing notice to the Delhi government and the school on the girl's plea to protect her admission as well as seeking correct implementation of the education department's order fixing upper age for entry into class I for EWS category.



The court sought reply of the Directorate of Education (DoE) before the next date of hearing on September 20.



The court issued the interim direction to maintain status quo as the girl's parents apprehended that her admission may be cancelled by Mother's International School run by the Sri Aurobindo Education Society, which also has been arrayed as a party in the matter.



The petition, filed on behalf of the girl, contends that she had applied and was alloted the private south Delhi school by DoE through draw of lots.



It was also contended, in the plea, that the DoE had undertaken the exercise without laying down the upper age limit for entry level classes.



It has said that after several petitions were moved in the high court on behalf of EWS students, who were denied admission by private schools on the ground of being over-age, the DoE had come out with a circular laying down the upper age for pre-school, pre-primary and class I.



Subsequently, the school told the girl's parents that her admission to class I was liable to be cancelled in view of the DoE circular fixing the upper age limit for the entry level classes.



As per the circular, the upper ages for admission in pre-school, pre-primary and class I for EWS category students in private schools was fixed at 3-5 years, 4-6 years and 5-7 years, as on March 31, 2017, respectively.



Advocate Abhishek Maratha, appearing for the girl, argued before the court that the DoE order has not directed the private schools to cancel admission of the already admitted students on the ground of age.



The petition has also sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the harassment and mental agony caused to the girl and her parents.



