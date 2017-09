Engineer's Day 2017: Twitter Pays Tribute To M. Visvesvaraya With Genuine And Funny Tweets

I salute all engineers on #EngineersDay & appreciate their paramount role in the development of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2017

Tributes to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. An exemplary engineer himself, he is a source of immense inspiration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2017

Tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. One of the most eminent engineers ever produced by #India#EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/YgwhXmVVyD — Dr. Ashwathnarayan (@drashwathcn) September 15, 2017

Happy #EngineersDay to all the engineers of the world, because of whom we are having all the comforts today ?????? #HappyEngineersDaypic.twitter.com/wAAerYjnXb — Nani Kalla (@nani_kalla) September 15, 2017

Software Engineers never die, they just go offline. Happy Engineer's Day !! #EngineersDay — Rahul Mittal (@rahul4mittal89) September 15, 2017

Only day when "happy" and "Engineers" come in same line. Happy #EngineersDay — IamKaali (@BurnolWaleyBaba) September 15, 2017

Well because of them we have more chai and sutta thadi than medical help aids ??



Thanks for that Mukesh Ad too ! #EngineersDay — Rishika (@aadiivaasii) September 15, 2017

Pirated movies and chai-sutta contribution to India is infact paramount #EngineersDay#lifeofanengineerhttps://t.co/KypLzDbq8U — Ramji Yagna (@ramjiyagna) September 15, 2017

Engineering as a discipline of study is immensely popular and come second when it comes to undergraduate enrollment in the country as per educational statistics of 2016. That's the extent of fascination with Engineering in the country . In India, to complete an engineering degree a student spends 4 years in an engineering institute and those four years mould them into not just an engineer but into an individual who can take on any challenge. Engineers can often be heard saying that if they can brave four years at an engineer college, they can brave anything.So to honor an engineer's 'Never say never' attitude on Engineer' Day, we have compiled some of the funniest tweets about an Engineer's life.Let's begin with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. His tweets have been liked over 2000 times. Well, Engineers deserve our appreciation.Here's another heartfelt wish and tribute to M.Visvesvaraya, on whose birth anniversary Engineer's Day is celebrated.This user whose tweet reeks of pain and solidarity for those who are studying Engineering against their will.Some word play.This one user who expressed the pain of an engineer.Engineers will forever be remembered for their contribution to the chai-sutta culture in the country.Here's one who replied to the PM's tweet about Engineer's 'paramount' contribution.Another reply to PM's tweet lays bare the pain of a single life for Engineers.Twitter is a funny place and tweeples need an excuse to showcase their sense of humor and going by the tweets fro #EngineersDay no one can beat Engineers in the humor department.