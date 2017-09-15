Engineer's Day 2017: Twitter Pays Tribute To M. Visvesvaraya With Genuine And Funny Tweets

So to honor an engineer's 'Never say never' attitude on Engineer' Day, we have compiled some of the funniest tweets about an Engineer's life.
Let's begin with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. His tweets have been liked over 2000 times. Well, Engineers deserve our appreciation.
I salute all engineers on #EngineersDay & appreciate their paramount role in the development of our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2017
Tributes to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. An exemplary engineer himself, he is a source of immense inspiration.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2017
Here's another heartfelt wish and tribute to M.Visvesvaraya, on whose birth anniversary Engineer's Day is celebrated.
Tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. One of the most eminent engineers ever produced by #India#EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/YgwhXmVVyD— Dr. Ashwathnarayan (@drashwathcn) September 15, 2017
This user whose tweet reeks of pain and solidarity for those who are studying Engineering against their will.
Happy #EngineersDay to all the engineers of the world, because of whom we are having all the comforts today ?????? #HappyEngineersDaypic.twitter.com/wAAerYjnXb— Nani Kalla (@nani_kalla) September 15, 2017
Some word play.
Software Engineers never die, they just go offline. Happy Engineer's Day !! #EngineersDay— Rahul Mittal (@rahul4mittal89) September 15, 2017
This one user who expressed the pain of an engineer.
Only day when "happy" and "Engineers" come in same line. Happy #EngineersDay— IamKaali (@BurnolWaleyBaba) September 15, 2017
Engineers will forever be remembered for their contribution to the chai-sutta culture in the country.
Well Happy #EngineersDay to all those who slog.. ???? pic.twitter.com/7yJORTiSRT— OmkarTheMentor (@omkarmuravane) September 15, 2017
Well because of them we have more chai and sutta thadi than medical help aids ??— Rishika (@aadiivaasii) September 15, 2017
Thanks for that Mukesh Ad too ! #EngineersDay
Here's one who replied to the PM's tweet about Engineer's 'paramount' contribution.
Another reply to PM's tweet lays bare the pain of a single life for Engineers.
Pirated movies and chai-sutta contribution to India is infact paramount #EngineersDay#lifeofanengineerhttps://t.co/KypLzDbq8U— Ramji Yagna (@ramjiyagna) September 15, 2017
Twitter is a funny place and tweeples need an excuse to showcase their sense of humor and going by the tweets fro #EngineersDay no one can beat Engineers in the humor department.
