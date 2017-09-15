Engineer's Day 2017: Twitter Pays Tribute To M. Visvesvaraya With Genuine And Funny Tweets

I salute all engineers on #EngineersDay & appreciate their paramount role in the development of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2017

Tributes to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. An exemplary engineer himself, he is a source of immense inspiration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2017

Tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. One of the most eminent engineers ever produced by #India#EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/YgwhXmVVyD — Dr. Ashwathnarayan (@drashwathcn) September 15, 2017

Happy #EngineersDay to all the engineers of the world, because of whom we are having all the comforts today ?????? #HappyEngineersDaypic.twitter.com/wAAerYjnXb — Nani Kalla (@nani_kalla) September 15, 2017

Software Engineers never die, they just go offline. Happy Engineer's Day !! #EngineersDay — Rahul Mittal (@rahul4mittal89) September 15, 2017

Only day when "happy" and "Engineers" come in same line. Happy #EngineersDay — IamKaali (@BurnolWaleyBaba) September 15, 2017

Well because of them we have more chai and sutta thadi than medical help aids ??



Thanks for that Mukesh Ad too ! #EngineersDay — Rishika (@aadiivaasii) September 15, 2017

Pirated movies and chai-sutta contribution to India is infact paramount #EngineersDay#lifeofanengineerhttps://t.co/KypLzDbq8U — Ramji Yagna (@ramjiyagna) September 15, 2017