Engineer's Day 2017: Best Engineering Institutes In India; IITs Top National And Global Rankings

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by then Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. India Rankings - 2016 based on this framework were released on 4th April 2016 and this was the first edition of NIRF. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati Anna University, Chennai Jadavpur University Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad

QS World University Ranking 2018

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (Global rank 71) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (Global rank 78) Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore (Global rank 107) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (Global rank 110) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (Global rank 129) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (Global rank 150) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (Global rank 231) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (Global rank 332) University of Delhi (Global rank 395)



India celebrates Engineer's Day today. Engineer's Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya. The extent to which Engineering as a discipline of study is popular can be estimated from the fact that more than 11 lakh students registered for the JEE Main exam this year and more than 10 lakh appeared for the exam. When it comes to under graduate enrolment percentage Engineering and Technology as a discipline comes second with 15.89% enrolment in 2011.There are over 6500 engineering institute sin the country which cater to the demands of education in engineering. Out of these thousands of institutes there are some which have surpassed the standards of teaching and have established their dominance as the best engineering institutes in the country. Let us have a look at some of these engineering institutes which not only provide the best quality education but have also produced some exemplary and illustrious alumni over the years.NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by then Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. India Rankings - 2016 based on this framework were released on 4th April 2016 and this was the first edition of NIRF. The NIRF ranking for 2017 was revealed in April this year and according to the rankings, the top 10 engineering institutes in the country are:Now, coming to global rankings, based on the latest QS Top Universities Ranking , 9 Indian institutes and universities feature in the top 400 Engineering institutes across the world with a very curious and unlikely candidate making an unexpected entrance in the list. These 9 institutes are: