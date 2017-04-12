EFLU Hyderabad First Convocation On April 26

New Delhi: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad will be holding its first Convocation on Wednesday, April 26 at Brahma Kumari's "Shanti Sarovar", Gachibowli, Hyderabad. President of India, Pranab Mukharjee has consented to be the Chief Guest for the event. A total of 364 students will be conferred with degrees at the convocation.
The students include, 93 UG students from the faculties of English, Arabic, Fench, Japanese, Russian and Spanish studies; 174 PG students from English, English Literature, Linguistics, Hispanic, Hindi, Mass Communication and Journalism, Computational Linguistics and PGDTE; and 97 PhD scholars from various faculties.
The university asked the students to apply online for the participation of EFLU Convocation and the details are available on the website www.efluniversity.ac.in.
The last date for submission and payment of required fee online is 14 April 2017. Invitations to attend the convocation can be downloaded from 21 April 2017 onwards, said a release from EFLU.
