EFLU First Convocation: 'Knowledge Must Pave The Path Of Life', Says President

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT EFLU First Convocation: 'Knowledge Must Pave The Path Of Life', Says President (File Photo) Hyderabad: In his speech on the first convocation of the English and Foreign Languages University Hyderabad, the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee stated that to his mind, knowledge must pave the path of life; and living must essentially encompass pursue the path of learning. "From times immemorial the continent of Asia, and South East Asia in particular, opened up novel paths of learning. Wherever the Buddha traversed - seeds of knowledge sprouted and flourished", he said.



"It is indeed a matter of satisfaction that it has been dedicated to finding solutions to big challenges in language education and preparing students for leadership in a complex world", president expressed delight over EFLU's growth.



With its expanding research profile, the president said that, EFLU can play a significant role in reorienting higher education in the country as well as in other emerging nations. He asked the university to develop educational packages from school to University level for training and for collaborative teaching and research.



About Hyderabad, where EFLU is situated, the president said that, the city that stands apart as a city of poets, painters, artists and creative minds. He called the city 'a smaller India in itself' which 'throbs with multiple languages & cultures, cuisine and crafts of its own. It is a multifaceted city with much cherished historical legacies and futuristic vision'.



The president in his speech talked about four distinct factors impinge from outside as well as inside on the administration of an institution of higher learning; according to him, these are a) escalation of costs of learning; b) narrow pragmatics, i.e. market-oriented fast-track skill acquisition, as the sole goal of learning; c) the allure of invasive dominant communication systems depleting attention span; and d) corrosion of trust.



In his speech, the president appreciated EFLU on the outreach programs the university initiated and acknowledged the eminent role that the University evinces in Teacher training and education.



