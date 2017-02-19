EFLU Denies Hall Tickets To Students For 'Participating In Protests'

New Delhi: Kavyasree Raghunath and Manasi MS, MPhil students at the Centre for Translation Studies at University of Hyderabad have been denied permission to attend entrance exam of PhD in of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) by the administration. When the former students of the university failed to download the admit cards for the examination, they approached Prakash Kona, the university proctor, with the complaint and he informed the students that they were "actively participating in all protests of Justice for Rohith Vemula everywhere, and the university don't want to give admission to people like you".
Both students who are refused their hall tickets further asked to write to university vice chancellor by the proctor and they are waiting for the response from the VC. Kavyasree is the general secretary of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) at Hyderabad University and Manasi is ASA cultural secretary.
"There is a university rule which does not allow students involved in acts of indiscipline to write the entrance exam. The two students were present at almost every other protest at the university when they were studying here," Proctor Prakash Kona later told The New Indian Express.
It has been a norm in English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad to restrain political activism through various measures by the administration, alleges Jalees Kodur who was denied hall ticket last year.
"Indulgence in political activism is a crime in EFLU. Kavyasree and Manasi have been denied hall tickets for being part of anti cast protests. Last year the same VC, and proctor denied hall ticket for me because I ate beef on campus. University has registered a case against some students including me for conducting beef festival on campus. I was not shown any proof of the case filed against me," Jalees added.
