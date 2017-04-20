Educational Institutions Are Not Commercial Establishments: CBSE

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools not to sell text books and other stationary items within the school premise or through any selected vendors. In response to various complaints received from parents and stakeholders the Board has issued an advisory note and has asked schools to 'adhere to the provisions of Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board'. The Board has listed the sale of books, stationary, uniforms, school bags, etc and has directed schools to refrain from the same.
In addition to this, the Board has emphasized on the use of NCERT text books. Complaints have been received by the Board regarding "pressure exercised" by schools to buy books other than NCERT/ CBSE.
The official release states that, "Rule 19.1 (ii) of CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws mandates that the society/Trust/Company registered under section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 shall ensure that the school is run as a community service and not as a business and that commercialization does not take place in the school in any shape whatsoever."
CBSE had schools to raise online indent for NCERT textbooks and more than 2000 schools had participated in that. Recently, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that NCERT textbooks have been supplied to 2000 private schools.
Read it in full here: