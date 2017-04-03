Education Is Not Merely Accumulation Of Knowledge, Says Eminent Banker

New Delhi: Noted Banker Deepak Parekh speaking at the inauguration of the senior wing of The HDFC School at Gurugram on April 1 said that education is not just accumulation of knowledge in a bucket and said that children should be prepared to face an ugly world where even the advanced nations are increasingly becoming intolerant toward outsiders. He said that the focus should rather be on learning than on result-oriented education. Pointing out the emphasis today's parents put on marks believing that schooling is all about marks and grades, he said that an individual's character is not developed by marks but by home-spun virtues like honesty and compassion.



Deepak Parekh noted that despite centuries of civilization, the world still discriminates between people on issues of skin color, nationality, faith, or social status. Press Trust of India reported Parekh saying, "We see a growing tribe of countries, including advanced countries being increasingly intolerant and suspicious of outsiders, turning protectionist and wanting to put up barriers and restricting free movement of people. This is far removed from a more integrated and globalised world we had envisaged."



He said that the evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced robotics would change lives and future learners would survive only by making the necessary and suitable transition. He said that the world is on the brink of a technological revolution which will change our lifestyle, work ethics, and the way we relate to others.



He said that the future will no longer be about 'survival of the fittest' but about 'survival of the most adaptable'. The only way, he said, to survive for the future is to have an open mind toward life-long learning. He pointed out that asking a child what they want to be when they grow up is redundant as according to researches 65% of children in primary schools today would end up working in jobs which do not even exist today.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



