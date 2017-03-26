Education Institutes Need To Focus On Research: HRD Minister Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has said education institutes need to focus on research in order to be a part of India's growth story. "India needs expertise in all sectors to manage the economy. We need to realise that in order to be part of growth story of India, education institute need to focus on research," he said yesterday.



Addressing the students of a private management institute here at their convocation through video conference, Javadekar said, "As the economy grows, we need good leaders and better managers from our educational institute. Management institutes will provide able training to the students manage the economy of India".



He also spoke to the students about problems faced by the Indian economy at present and various employment generating and skill-building projects undertaken by the Centre.



UGC chairperson, Ved Prakash, who was the guest of honour at the convocation, said, "Institutes of learning are the most enduring organisations in the world and they taken the society to the next stage of development."



Sanjay Dhande, the chairman of the Management Development Institute (MDI), also addressed the students at the programme.



