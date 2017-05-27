Education Becomes Priority For Pinarayi Vijayan Government The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, which came to power in May 25 last year with a massive mandate, was able to launch a series of education programmes including an education loan repayment scheme and special education programme for transgenders.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Education Becomes Priority For Pinarayi Vijayan Government New Delhi: The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, which came to power in May 25 last year with a massive mandate, was able to launch a series of education programmes including an education loan repayment scheme and special education programme for transgenders. Education also found priority in Mr. Vijayan's address on the first year celebration speech. While delivering the key achievements by his government, he stressed that the government stood with the aspirations of the common man. In his speech, Pinarayi focused on the left alternative of the development where everyone in the society finds a place and no one is left out.



He stressed that his government stands for the public education and every attempt for promoting the public education will be encouraged, and more funds will be allocated for the purpose. Talking about the involvement of alumni and society in maintaining and upgrading the public schools, he said that, his government would spend the same amount collected by the public and aided schools not exceeding one crore.



Learning will go digital in state-run schools



The initiative would be implemented through IT@School Project, a state government initiative to impart IT education in schools, in the academic year starting from June 1, 2017, Education Minister C Raveendranath said.



Education loan repayment scheme



The pinarayi government was applauded for an education loan repayment scheme to help students from financially backward families. The scheme is to provide relief to debt-ridden families, who had taken education loans for their wards, State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in April this year while making a statement under Rule 300 in the Assembly. Giving details about the scheme, Vijayan said, "It is not a loan waiver programme, but a scheme to help repayment of education loan."

It would have retrospective effect from April 2016 to loans taken up to Rs. nine lakhs, he said.



Special education programme for transgenders



Kerala was the first state in the country which unveiled the Transgender Policy to end the societal stigma towards the sexual minority group and ensure them non-discriminatory treatment and justice. As part of the



Special classes would be conducted in each district for the TGs with the support of the civic authorities and continuing education centres.



Malayalam language bill



Last session of Kerala assembly witnessed the introduction of a bill by Education Minister C Raveendranath to make teaching of Malayalam compulsory in all educational institutions in the state.



The Malayalam Language (Compulsory Language) Bill, 2017 envisages to make teaching Malayalam in all government, aided, unaided, self-financing educational institutions and also CBSE, ICSE and other Boards.



Controversies



Though, in its first year of the LDF government, the sector seen its share of controversies also with the



Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala



Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion over the issue then, state Health minister K K Shylaja refuted opposition charges, saying fees for PG courses was fixed by the Fees Regulatory Committee, taking into consideration various guidelines.



(With Inputs from PTI)



