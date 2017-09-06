DUSU Elections 2017: Ex-DUSU Members Who Became Famous Politicians DUSU elections have always been the talk of the town and are known to produce some great leaders and politicians. Here we will give you a rundown of all previous DUSU members who made a name for themselves in Indian Politics as well.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT DUSU Elections 2017: Ex-DUSU Members Who Became Notable Politicians New Delhi: Delhi University is about to choose the President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary for the new academic session. The University is littered with posters and promises of the candidates contesting the Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) elections. It is a colorful time specially for the fresh batch of undergraduates. Not only do they get a closer look at how democracy works but also get to learn how campaigning works. DUSU elections have always been the talk of the town and are known to produce some great leaders and politicians.



Here we will give you a rundown of all previous DUSU members who made a name for themselves in Indian Politics as well.



1. Arun Jaitley: The Minister of Finance in the current government of India, studied B.Com. from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and went on to complete LLB from Department of Law. He was a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became the President of DUSU in 1974.



2. Vijay Goel: Vijay Goel is another alumnus of SRCC who became the DUSU President in 1977-78. He is currently serving as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.



3. Ajay Maken: Ajay Maken was the General Secretary of Indian National Congress till 2015. He has also held important portfolios in Indian government and Delhi government. He was elected as the President of DUSU in 1985, the only B.Sc Chemistry (Hons)- Final Year student to serve this post.



4. Alka Lamba: Alka Lamba was a member of Congress for 20 years. She quit the party in 2013 and became a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She is a former President of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and was the President of DUSU in 1995.



5. Anil Jha Vats: Anil Jha Vats is a member of the BJP and was a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He was the President of DUSU for 1997-98.



6. Vijay Jolly: Vijay Jolly was a former member of ABVP and is currently a member of BJP. He was elected the President of DUSU for 1980-81.



7. Nupur Sharma: Nupur Sharma was a former student activit for BJP and a member of ABVP. She is the official spokesperson for BJP's Delhi Unit. She had unsuccessfully contested the Delhi Assembly Elections in 2015 against Arvind Kejriwal. She served as the DUSU President for 2008-09.



