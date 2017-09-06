DUSU Election 2017: SFI, AIDSO To Fight Elections In Alliance SFI Delhi State Committee had called for a resolute struggle by Left, Democratic and Progressive forces against the right wing offensive of ABVP-BJP-RSS in Delhi University.

New Delhi: SFI Delhi State Committee had called for a resolute struggle by Left, Democratic and Progressive forces against the right wing offensive of ABVP-BJP-RSS in Delhi University. In a press release, the students organization said, "We believe in forging a broader unity of the left and democratic forces." The radical transformation of university space in DU cannot be accomplished without building the broadest possible unity of all the progressive forces in the campus based on students' rights, which are being attacked by the ruling ABVP led DUSU in collaboration with the Central government.



SFI believes that success in Left politics wholly depends on mobilising the masses, and this can happen only by forging broad alliances of progressive political forces in the University.



In pursuance of the need for a greater unity, SFI-AIDSO has decided to come together in Delhi University Students' Union Elections to forge an alliance of struggles.



The constituent arrangement of the alliance is as follows:



1.Rafat Alam for the post of DUSU President (SFI), M.A, from Department of Social Work



2. Jitendra Kumar for the post of DUSU Vice-president(SFI) LLB from Campus Law Centre



3. Kolisetty Lakshmi for the post of DUSU Secretary(SFI) from Shri Ram College of Commerce



4. Roshan for the post of DUSU joint Secretary (AIDSO) from Satyawati College.







