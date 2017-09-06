DUSU Election 2017: Aside From Movie Poster, Gender Sensitization Features Big On Campus The film poster is of John Abraham's Rocky handsome, a movie which came out in 2016. The film shares its name with Rocky Tusser, a student of MA Buddhist Studies, who has filed his nomination for the post of President from the NSUI.

Aside From Movie Poster, Gender Sensitization Features Big On Campus New Delhi: Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections have always been an event of much fanfare. Since the use of printed material for election campaigning is prohibited as per Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, candidates and parties resort to other means to reach out to voters. In recent years, social media has emerged as winners but there are still unconventional methods used by parties to promote the candidates. The latest addition to the methods of promotion is a movie poster which cropped up near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.



The film poster is of John Abraham's Rocky handsome, a movie which came out in 2016. The film shares its name with Rocky Tusser, a student of MA Buddhist Studies, who has filed his nomination for the post of President from the NSUI. NSUI has expressly declined any involvement in putting up the poster and suspect it an act of rival parties to get Rocky's nomination cancelled.



The University will release the list of final candidates for the election today. Meanwhile, the parties have brought out their respective election manifestos.



Gender Sensitization: A crucial part of election manifesto



ABVP's manifesto includes security for girl students, admission reforms, and better hostel facilities. ABVP in its manifesto said that they would conduct self-defense classes for girls in various colleges and on University campus. It also said that they would strive to affiliate every college to DUSU. The right-wing students body also said it would demand insurance for students upto Rs 5 lakhs with a premium of Rs 1 per day.



AISA has also released its manifesto for the upcoming election. AISA's focus, this election, is on quality education, gender justice and violence free campus. The NSUI manifesto which was released in August itself, also focused on creating a gender-sensitive campus. Some of the other issues addressed were setting up of grievance redressal mechanisms, opposition of privatization of the University, and making affordable paying guest accommodations and hostels available for outstation students.



