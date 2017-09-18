Non-Availability Of Student's Data: Osmania Postpones Internal Assessment Test For 1st Semester Students The under graduate students in their first semester at colleges affiliated with the Osmania University will have to wait a little longer for their internal assessment exams as the first internal assessment tests have been postponed.

The under graduate students in their first semester at colleges affiliated with the Osmania University will have to wait a little longer for their internal assessment exams as the first internal assessment tests have been postponed. The assessments have been postponed because of the non-availability of student's data from DOST. DOST is the short form for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) which is the online admission portal for admission to undergraduate courses in the state. In order to provide financial benefit to students and give an easier alternative to application process, Telangana government had started the DOST previous year.



On the other hand, the University has released instruction for conducting and uploading of internal assessment marks for all under graduate courses under the CBCS system. The UG semester III Internal assessment test was conducted between September 14 and September 16. The colleges have been directed to upload the marks obtained by students in the internal assessment test before September 23, 2017, 5:00 pm. The college logins would close automatically after the stipulated time.



The first internal assessment test for UG III Semester for B.Sc. was postponed though.



The maximum internal assessment marks for all under graduate courses are 15 marks excluding the 5 marks for assignments. Printed award list along with D- Form should be submitted to the exam branch on or before September 27, 2017.



