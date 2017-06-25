DU UG May-June Semester Exam 2017 Results Declared, Check @ Du.ac.in Amidst the Delhi University undergraduate admission fever, the varsity has declared more than 60 exam results of regular and ex-students on the official website, du.ac.in.

New Delhi: Amidst the Delhi University undergraduate admission fever, the varsity has declared more than 60 exam results of regular and ex-students on the official website, du.ac.in. The results are available on the official website of University of Delhi and the students may access it after logging onto it.



The university has so far declared a total of 35 results regular students, and 31 results of ex-students.



DU has also declared the results of the students admitted in the year 2013, FYUP examinations held during May-June 2017.



Three links have been provided on the homepage official DU website.









