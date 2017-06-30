DU UG Admission 2017: SRCC Releases Second Cut-Off, 0.25 Dip For BCom Honours

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University has released the second cut-off list for the two courses - BCom (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics - it offers.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 30, 2017 20:08 IST
New Delhi:  Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University has released the second cut-off list for the two courses - BCom (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics - it offers. The north campus colleges has reduced the BCom (Honours) cut-off to 97.50 per cent in its second list, however, it has closed the admission in BA (Honours) Economics for the general category admission. In the first list, there had been a marginal dip from last year. 

SRCC is one of the top ranked commerce colleges in the country and has been in the spotlight for last couple of years for setting unusually high cut off for B.Com. (Honors). This year, however, the cut off has not reached the touchdown mark of 100 per cent as was the case in 2011. This year in its first cut off for B.Com. (Honours) and BA (Hons) Economics which was published on June 23, SRCC kept the marks at 97.75%.
 

DU UG Admission 2017: SRCC Second Cut-Off Details


Check the detailed cutoffs of BCom (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics courses from SRCC here:
 
srcc second cut off 2017

DU UG Admission 2017: SRCC Second Cut-Off, Check Here


Most of the colleges in Delhi University (DU) will now release the second cut off list. Going by the practice followed by university during first cut off declaration, the second cut off list may be released today in the evening hours. 

The second list will seek to fill seats which have remained vacant during the first phase of admission. 

It is expected that the second list from most colleges will see further dip in cut off percentage and might make way for those with a percentage on the lower side of 90 in the top colleges. 

While previous year trends suggest that there might be only a marginal dip from the first cut off, experts are hoping to see a difference of up to 3 per cent.

According to the schedule published by DU earlier, the document verification and approval of admission after the declaration of second cut-off will be done during July 1 to July 4. The colleges will later declared the third cut-off on July 6, if any.

