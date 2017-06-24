DU First Cut-Off 2017: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Complete Lists Here The Delhi University (DU) colleges announced their cut-offs on Friday with most of them concentrating around the 97 per cent tab for commerce courses

According to The Hindu daily, as conveyed by the Delhi University (DU) officials, cut-offs have seen a dip as several boards that announced results before the CBSE had done away with the moderation policy.



Though, majority of students apply to DU are from CBSE, which followed the in-practice moderation policy after the intervention from Delhi High Court.



This year, 63,247 students scored over 90% in the CBSE Class 12 Board examination while 10,091 scored above 95%, ensuring that the cut-offs stay high, reported The Hindu.

B.Com (Hnours), B.A Economics (Honours)

From most sought after colleges, Hindu, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), and Kirorimal College set their cut-offs for Economics (Honours) at 97.5 per cent.



which released the cut-off first, had pegged the cutoff just a little higher at 97.75 per cent, for the Economics (Honours) and B.Com (Honours).



LSR set its B.Com (Honours) cut-off on par with SRCC at 97.75 per cent.



Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College Surprise Cut Off DU Cut-Off 2017: SGTB Khalsa raised the bar highest for arts with a 99 per cent for its B.A. (Political Science) course



Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College threw a little surprise with a 98.25 per cent cut-off for Economics (Honours) and it left behind others when it came to sciences with the highest 99.66 per cent cut-off for B.Sc. (Electronics).



In SGTB, for B.A. (Honours) English, it set an enviable cut-off of 98.75 per cent, higher than the rest of other top colleges.



As in science courses, SGTB Khalsa raised the bar highest for arts as well with a 99 per cent cut-off for its B.A. (Political Science) course.

Lowest Cutoffs

Cut-offs for courses in Hindi and Sanskrit (Honours) hovered within an achievable 60-70 per cent for most colleges.

DU cut off 2017: Complete lists

See DU Arts and Commerce cutoff 2017 lists here:







See DU Science cutoff 2017 lists here:







54,000 undergraduate seats of various Delhi University colleges received over 2.5 lakh online applications while the merit-based courses window was open till June 13.



The second cut-off list of DU is expected to be issued on July 1.



(With Inputs from IANS)



