Delhi University Fourth Cut Off List 2017 Released; Check Analysis SGTB Khalsa College which had taken the onus for highest cut off percentage this year has closed the admission for BA Economics (Honors) (seats are available for PwD and Kashmiri Migrant candidates).

SGTB Khalsa College which had taken the onus for highest cut off percentage this year has closed the admission for BA Economics (Honors) (seats are available for PwD and Kashmiri Migrant candidates). The cut off for BA English (honors) has gone down from 95% to 94.5%. The cut off for BA Hindi (Honors) which had dipped drastically by 11.25% has gone down by a mere 0.5% to 82.25% in the fourth cut off. Seats are still available in B.Com. and B.Com. (Honors) courses for candidates with 95% and 95.5% marks respectively.



There has been no change in the cut off for BA Economics (Honors) at Hindu college since the second cut off and it remains 97.25% for general candidates. Hindu college has closed admission for almost all its courses except BA Economics (honors), BA Sociology (honors), and B.Sc. Statistics (honors).



At Sri Venketeswara College, admission for BA Economics, BA English, BA Hindi, BA Sociology, BA Sanskrit, B.Sc. Chemistry, B.Sc. Physics have closed. The college has lowered its cut off for BA Political Science from 95% to 94.25%.



Miranda House has also closed admission to most of its courses. Courses open for admission are BA English, BA Sociology, BA Programme, and B.Sc. Botany.



For students who have scored less than 90% marks, there aren't many options available in the campus colleges. Among the off campus colleges, the cut offs are still comparatively higher for the popular courses. The cut offs are on the lower side for courses such as BA Hindi, BA Hindi Patrakarita, and BA Sanskrit.



